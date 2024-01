Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will marry her boyfriend Nupur today. Recently, groom Raja Nupur was spotted outside ...

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will marry her boyfriend Nupur today. Recently, groom Raja Nupur was spotted outside the wedding venue with his friends. Nupur is seen dancing with her friend and family member. For the last few days, both of them were continuously making headlines due to their marriage. Ira Khan had made her relationship official on social media a long time ago. For some time, guests were continuously coming to Aamir Khan's house. The wedding preparations were going on with great pomp. Not only this, Nupur was seen bringing the wedding procession in a casual outfit. The videos of their wedding have started coming out and in one video, Aamir Khan is seen welcoming Nupur by hugging her. For more information please watch the video.