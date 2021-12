View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is gearing for season 2 of the series Aarya. The first season had received a great response and the expectations from season 2 are quite high. Sushmita recently shared a video on Instagram in which she is playing a rapid-fire round about the show. In the video, when she is asked about the one thing that’s common between her and Aarya, the actress replied, “The strength of a mother.” At the of the video, when she is asked to describe the show in one word, Sushmita laughs and says, “Sexy! I think Aarya is a very sexy show.” Also Read - Sikandar Kher opens up about his character Daulat from Aarya being compared to Kattappa from Baahubali; his answer will surprise you (Exclusive Video)