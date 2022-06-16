Aashram 3: Did you know Esha Gupta will never ask her daughter to be an actress? Know the reason why? – Deets inside

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta will never ask her daughter to become an actress, know the real reason why? Watch the video now.

Esha Gupta: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta has been in the headlines continuously since Ashram 3. Esha Gupta has won the hearts of many people. Esha Gupta debuted in Bollywood with Jannat 2 in 2012. The same year, she appeared in Prakash Jha's Chakravyuh and was praised for her performance. She soon began appearing in films such as Raaz 3D, Rustom, and Baadshaho, among others. In an interview, Esha stated I was advised to get my nose sharpened at the start of my career. My nose is said to be round, you are an actress then there is a lot of pressure on you to look beautiful. She shared that in the early days, She was also advised to take fairness injections. Esha Gupta states that she never wants his daughter to come into the acting line, otherwise she would have to face such pressure.