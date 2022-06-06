Aashram 3: Esha Gupta opens up on her role; says, ‘I am glad vo naya tadka mai layi hoon' – [Uncut Video]

Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta opens up on her role in the web series, she also talked about her most talked, bold scenes with actor Bobby Deol and more.

Esha Gupta Interview: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is in the headlines these days due to her new web series Ashram 3. Everyone is talking about the bold scenes of Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta in the series. Not only this, but Esha's acting and role in the series are also well-liked. Recently, the actress has talked about this web series and her role during an interview. Not only this, but she also told how she got a chance to do this series. Have shared more things related to the Ashram 3 web series. Do watch this video for more information.