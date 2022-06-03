videos

Aashram 3: Esha Gupta opens up on love making scenes with Bobby Deol, says, 'I am sure Bobby must have been...'

Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta starrer Web series Aashram 3 is finally out and their intimate scenes are grabbing headlines. Esha Gupta opened up on an intimate scene with Bobby Deol.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 3, 2022 7:28 PM IST

Aashram 3: Prakash Jha's web series Aashram 3 has once again come to entertain you with its different story. Let us tell you that this time in the web series, along with Baba i.e. Bobby Deol, Bollywood's very beautiful and hot actress Esha Gupta is going to be seen. Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta's intimate scenes have been making headlines ever since the trailer of the web series is out. Finally, during an exclusive interview, Esha has opened up on Bobby Deol and her intimate scenes in the web series. Watch the video now for more information.

