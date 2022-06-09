Aashram 3's Pammi aka Aaditi Pohankar talks about experience of working with Bobby Deol

videos

Satakshi Singh   |    June 9, 2022 8:30 AM IST

Aashram 3: Bobby Deol starrer web series Aashram 3 has been in the headlines continuously since its release. Let us tell you that every character of the web series has been well-liked and has got a lot of love from the public. Even though actress Esha Gupta's entry in the 3rd season of the ashram has benefited a lot, a girl from the series is gathering headlines since the start, Pappi aka Aaditi Pohankar, the character of Pammi, a fearless and brave girl was loved by everyone. Recently, Aaditi Pohankar has talked about the show Aashram. Not only this, but she has also shared his experience of working with Bobby Deol. Watch the video to know more.

