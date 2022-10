Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday, and other B-town celebs attended Ayush Sharma's birthday bash on Tuesday, October 25th. Watch video.

Aayush Sharma birthday bash: Bollywood star Ayush Sharma celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, October 25th. He hosted a birthday party for his family, close friends, and Bollywood stars. Bollywood's Bhai Jaan Salman Khan arrives at the party in full style. Salman just recovered from dengue, attended the party, and kept his look casual as he opted for a blue t-shirt and maroon trousers. Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Chunky Panday, and other B-town celebs attended the birthday bash. Ayush Sharma cut his birthday cake with the paparazzi and posed for pictures with his wife, Arpita Khan. Watch the video to see the inside photos. Watch video.