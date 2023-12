The celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 11 season. The popular show is receiving love ...

The celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back with its 11 season. The popular show is receiving love from the audiences. From TV stars to stand-up comedian to singer, the show has everything to keep the audiences hooked. Last week, producer, director, and actor Boney Kapoor graced the show and gave his expert opinions on dance performances. Before Kapoor, Meiyang Chang came in the show to support his friend, Anjali Anand. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak, the audiences will witness a dose of bromance. Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik will be seen gracing the show to support his friend Shiv Thakare. Abdu Rozik was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wherein he interacted with the paparazzi.Watch the video to know more.