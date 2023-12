Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have put all the divorce rumours to rest as they attended their daughter Aaradhya's ...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have put all the divorce rumours to rest as they attended their daughter Aaradhya's annual day function today. The power couple made a stunning appearance at the event, exuding love and togetherness. Abhishek and Aishwarya's presence together not only showcased their unwavering support for their daughter but also sent a strong message that their bond is rock-solid. Dressed elegantly, Abhishek and Aishwarya stole the show with their radiant smiles and proud parent vibes. They were seen cheering for Aaradhya as she took part in various performances, beaming with pride and joy. Their united front at the annual day function is a testament to the strength of their relationship and their commitment to their family. By attending this special event together, they have effectively silenced all the divorce rumors that have been circulating. Fans and well-wishers couldn't be happier to see Abhishek and Aishwarya standing strong as a couple. Their love and support for each other and their children continue to inspire many.