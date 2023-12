Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have once again proven that their love is unbreakable, as they were spotted holding ...

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have once again proven that their love is unbreakable, as they were spotted holding hands amidst swirling divorce rumours. The power couple, who have been together for several years, showcased their inseparable bond as they walked hand-in-hand, radiating happiness and togetherness. Despite the constant speculation surrounding their relationship, Abhishek and Aishwarya continue to defy the rumours and showcase their unwavering commitment to one another. Holding hands not only symbolizes their physical connection but also signifies the emotional support and solidarity they provide each other. Their public display of affection is a testament to the strength of their relationship and their determination to overcome any challenges that come their way. It serves as a reminder that love can conquer all, even in the face of adversity. Fans and well-wishers of the couple have been delighted to witness this heartwarming gesture, which reaffirms their belief in true love. Abhishek and Aishwarya's bond serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us all that love can withstand the test of time and rumours.