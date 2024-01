Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has created a distinct identity for himself in the industry. Not only acting, the actor is ...

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has created a distinct identity for himself in the industry. Not only acting, the actor is also very active in many other activities, one of which is Kabaddi. Recently the actor is present in Jaipur for the Kabaddi tournament. Meanwhile, when he was asked in the interview about the ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he expressed happiness. He said he wanted to go to see the temple. Let us tell you that there are many big stars of Bollywood who have received invitation for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. Abhishek Bachchan's father Amitabh Bachchan has also been invited. Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut and many other artists will be seen attending this function. For more information please watch the video.