Sanjay Gadhvi, the talented filmmaker who directed the popular Dhoom series, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. It must be incredibly tough for his family and loved ones, especially his daughter Sanjina Gadhvi, who confirmed the news. Sanjay Gadhvi was just 56 years old and was about to celebrate his 57th birthday. He was widely recognized and respected for his exceptional work on films like Dhoom (2004) and its sequel Dhoom 2 (2006). Those movies were such a huge hit and left a lasting impact on the audience.

It's heartwarming to know that many members of the film fraternity came to pay their final respects at his funeral. It shows how much he was loved and admired by his colleagues. Losing someone so talented and influential is a tremendous loss for the industry. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire future filmmakers.