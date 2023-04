Abhishek Bachchan's lawyer makes big revelations on Aaradhya's court case [Exclusive]

A suit was filed on behalf of the minor, by Abhishek Bachchan, her father after certain YouTube tabloids spread fake information about her health. Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchana nd the granddaughter of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Video Desk | April 20, 2023 8:55 PM IST