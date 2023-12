AbRam's annual day performance was truly remarkable and it made his father, Shah Rukh Khan, burst with pride. AbRam, the ...

AbRam's annual day performance was truly remarkable and it made his father, Shah Rukh Khan, burst with pride. AbRam, the youngest member of the Khan family, showcased his talent and charm on stage, captivating the audience with his adorable presence. His performance was filled with energy, enthusiasm, and a natural flair for entertaining. As Shah Rukh Khan watched his son steal the show, he couldn't contain his joy and pride. The superstar was seen beaming with happiness, cheering for AbRam from the sidelines. It was a heartwarming moment that highlighted the special bond between a father and his son. AbRam's confident stage presence and infectious smile won the hearts of everyone present. His performance was a testament to the talent and charisma that runs in the Khan family. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his own mesmerizing performances, couldn't have been prouder of his little Rockstar. This special moment will surely be cherished by the Khan family and their fans alike.