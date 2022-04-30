Acharya stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and more cast members pay for the film will leave you STUNNED– Watch

Ram Charan to Superstar Chiranjeevi, did you know the star-cast fees of these megastars for the movie Acharya? Have a look at the video to know more.

Acharya: Superstar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer movie Acharya is finally released and getting good reviews from the fans. It is an Indian Telegu action drama film. The film stars superstar Chiranjeevi as Acharya, Ram Charan as Siddha, Bollywood star Sonu Sood as Basava, and actress Pooja Hegde as Neelambari. Allegedly, the film is made in 140 crores, the budget of the film is big but this film is a multi - starrer where you are getting to see very big stars from pan India. But do you know about the star cast fee for the film Acharya? Is? If not, don't worry because we've got you covered. Watch the video to know the cost of Ram Charan, Sonu Sood, and other stars in the movie.