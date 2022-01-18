Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa R Dhanush part ways after 18 years of togetherness; Watch video

Tollywood Star Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa have parted ways after 18 years of togetherness. Dhanush announced it on Twitter.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa: Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, have decided to separate their ways after 18 years of togetherness. Let us tell you that Dhanush married Aishwaryaa, the eldest daughter of superstar Rajinikanth in 2004. Both are parents to 2 kids named Yatra and Linga. But do you know that both of them were married very soon? Watch the full video to know more.