EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, his favorite actors and his desire to work with Alia Bhatt | Watch

420 IPC: Most hilarious interview ever with the cast of 420 IPC, Vinay Pathak, Gul Panag, Ranvir and Rohan, Revealed set secrets and more: EXCLUSIVE

Lata Mangeshkar completed 80 years in Bollywood, let’s know what awards she achieved | Watch video

OMG! Allu Arjun teases Rashmika Mandanna and calls her " Crushmika": Pushpa Trailer Launch

Actor Neil Bhoopalam on upcoming Masaba Masaba season 2 and Four More Shots | Watch his EXCLUSIVE interview

Toshi Tiwari   |    December 19, 2021 12:00 PM IST

Neil Bhoopalam exclusive : Actor Neil Bhoopalam aka Dhairya from biographical drama series Masaba Masaba who has worked in films like NH10 and Shaitan, gearing up for the launch of season 2 of Masaba Masaba. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, the actor opened up on his upcoming release and also talked about his famous web series Four More Shots Watch this exclusive interview of Neil to know what else he revealed.

