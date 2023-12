The news of heart attack of Bollywood's popular actor Shreyas Talpade has put everyone in tension. Actually, a news related ...

The news of heart attack of Bollywood's popular actor Shreyas Talpade has put everyone in tension. Actually, a news related to the actor has come out that he had a heart attack. According to reports, the film star has been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Where he had angioplasty. Let us tell you that the actor is only 47 years old. These days the actor was busy shooting for 'Welcome to Jungle'. Let us tell you that the actor's condition is fine now. Apart from star Shreyas Talpade, the film has big stars like Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Sanjay Dutt. This film is currently in the shooting stage. For more information please watch the video.