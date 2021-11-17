Actor Sonu Sood's younger sister Malvika Sood to join politics ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, exclusive details | Watch Video

Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his younger sister Malvika Sood is soon going to enter politics. Malvika who is a social worker herself, is likely to contest the Punjab Assemble Poll 2022 from Moga which is the sibling's hometown as well.
