videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar's film promises the scale and vision such an historical epic demands

Entertainment News

Sonu Sood FINALLY reacts to income tax department raids at his residence and offices; says 'Everything is in front of you' – watch video

Entertainment News

Sonu Sood takes up a new vocation of selling bread and eggs on a bicycle; fans drop heart emojis for Bollywood's Good Samaritan - watch video

Entertainment News

Sonu Sood again shows his angelic side with how he helps people during this difficult time – watch video

Actor Sonu Sood's younger sister Malvika Sood to join politics ahead of Punjab Assembly Polls, exclusive details | Watch Video

Sonu Sood on Sunday announced that his younger sister Malvika Sood is soon going to enter politics. Malvika who is a social worker herself, is likely to contest the Punjab Assemble Poll 2022 from Moga which is the sibling's hometown as well.

Toshi Tiwari   |    November 17, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood to join Politics : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, on Sunday announced that his younger sister Malvika Sood who is a social worker is going to join politics and will be contesting the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election Polls the next year, from their home city Moga. However, it's yet not sure about the political party that Malvika will be joining. Watch this video to get a brief detail on the news.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all