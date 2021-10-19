videos

“I’ll Get Engaged Soon Enough When The Time Is Right” Vicky Kaushal On Marriage

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Stunning In Black Anamika Khanna's Dress| Celebrities In Lakmè Fashion Week 2021

Exclusive: Actress Rashmi Agdekar Reveals Set Secrets of Intern 2; Biggest Foodie, Fun Person

Durga Puja Special: Mouni Roy Looks Beautiful In Golden Saree, Kajol Devgan Snapped At Durga Puja Pandal

Glimpse Of Anushka's " Love In The Time Of Bubble Life", Know Reason Behind The Distance Of Virat And Anushka: Deets Inside

Cricketer Virat Kohli has gone to the United Arab Emirates for T20 World Cup and his wife Anushka Sharma joins him, although as per the rules she is in quarantine now, away from Virat Kohli.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 19, 2021 7:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli drifting away from each other? What is the whole matter? Cricketer Virat Kohli has gone to the United Arab Emirates for T20 World Cup and his wife Anushka Sharma joins him, although as per the rules she is in quarantine now, away from Virat Kohli. No wonder they are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Watch the video to know more. ​

