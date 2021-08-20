videos

Sayani Gupta's Exclusive Interview : Talks About Kaali Peeli Tales & Four More Shots Please 3 ! Watch Video

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood life, actress Sayani Gupta talks about her new anthology film Kaali Peeli Tales Watch out what more she reveals about the film and her future projects.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 20, 2021 6:51 PM IST

Exclusive Interview of Sayani Gupta : Actress Sayani Gupta who has brilliantly aced her characters in movies like Article 15, Jolly LLB 2, Fan and Margarita With a Straw, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood life opens up about her new Anthology series called Kaali Peeli Tales. She also talked about her character in the film and shooting experiences as well. Watch this exclusive interview segment to find out what more she revealed about the show and her future projects.

