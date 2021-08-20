Exclusive Interview : 'Firsts' Season 6 Actors Tara Alisha Berry And Karan Jotwani Play a Quick And Fun Game! Watch Video

Tara Alisha Berry and Karan Jotwani interacted with bollywood life in a fun exclusive interview. Watch this video to know more of what the reveal.

Fun Interview session with Tara Alisha Berry and Karan Jotwani : The famous couple from Dice Media's 'Firsts' season 6 , Pakhi and Ankur aka Tara Alisha Berry and Karan Jotwani interacted with bollywood life in a fun exclusive interview where they gor involved in a quick and a fun game namely, Question-Question in which they were said to ask questions from each other. They can be seen laughing and enjoying it. They also talked about their upcoming projects. Watch this video to know more of what the reveal.