Adah Sharma is basking in the glory of her recent film, "The Kerala Story," directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie has been a massive success, having already amassed an astounding Rs 135 crore within just five days of its release. Despite being embroiled in various controversies, "The Kerala Story" has triumphed as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Adah Sharma, who considers herself an outsider in the industry, is overjoyed by her accomplishment. She recently interacted with her fans in Mumbai on May 14, accompanied by her mother, where she received immense praise for her performance. The film's resilience and continuous success at the box office have defied all odds and bans it faced along the way. Watch Entertainment Videos.