Adah Sharma has been talking about these projects recently. She has been sharing her excitement about "Bastar: The Naxal Story" and discussing its unique storyline. Adah has also been celebrating the success of "The Kerala Story," which seems to have struck a chord with the audience. Adah Sharma is an Indian actress who has worked in various Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She made her acting debut in the Bollywood film "1920" and gained recognition for her performance. Adah has since appeared in movies like "Hasee Toh Phasee," "Commando 2," and "Heart Attack." She is known for her versatile roles and has showcased her talent in both commercial and unconventional films. Adah Sharma's career has been quite interesting and she continues to impress her fans with her acting skills. Watch the video to know more.