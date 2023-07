Love supernatural thrillers? If yes, then Amazon Prime Video's latest series Adhura, should be on your list .

Love supernatural thrillers? If yes, then Amazon Prime Video's latest series Adhura, should be on your list .Starring Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal, it has every ingredient that is required to make a thrilling horror series. At no point does the story or the acting, goes overboard, making it for a perfect weekend watch.All the characters in the series, right from the lead to the supporting cast, blend well with the storyline and have an equal role to play in the plot's progression. Ishwak Singh delivers a compelling performance as an anxiety-hit person who is constantly fighting his demons of the past. His nuanced performance in many situations lends a sense of credibility to his well-sketched character arch.Rasika Dugal perfectly essays the role of a student counsellor who intends to help Vedant but can't help her own self when she is haunted by secrets of her past. Her calculated portrayal of emotions make her steal every frame that she is in.