Adipurush Box Office Collection: Adipurush's producers announced on Wednesday that viewers can now watch the film on Thursday and Friday for just Rs 150. This comes after Monday and Tuesday saw a drop in the box office earnings. T-Series, the production banner of Adipurush, on Wednesday announced that audiences can now watch the movie at a discounted price of ₹150 on Thursday and Friday. This comes after the box office collection of Adipurush witnessed a drop on Monday and Tuesday. The film has been facing criticism over its lines and VFX.