Lead actor Prabhas charged Rs 100 crore, while Kriti Sanon charged Rs 30 crore and Saif Ali Khan Rs 12 crore for their respective roles in Adipurush, which has been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Adipurush Cast Fees: According to reports, the lead actor of Adipurush, Prabhas, has charged a whopping amount of Rs 100 crore for his role in the film. This is said to be the highest fee ever paid to a South Indian actor. Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of Sita, has reportedly charged Rs 30 crore for her part. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist Lankesh, has charged Rs 12 crore for his role. It is not yet clear how much the other actors, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage, have charged for their roles in the film. With such high fees and a massive budget, Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Watch Entertainment Videos.