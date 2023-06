Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed his dissatisfaction with Adipurush . To know watch the video.

Adipurush : Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta. The film has agian got into controversy . Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed his dissatisfaction with Adipurush. He has once again lashed out at the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. In a recent interview, Khanna expressed disappointment with the dialogues and contumes in Adipurush and called it a ‘terrible joke’ on Ramayana. He claimed that the makers have not even read the Hindu mythological epic and went on to say that they must be burnt standing at 50 degrees.