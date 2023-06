Adipurush kiss controversy: Netizens rap director Om Raut for kissing Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple

Om Raut, the director of the upcoming film 'Adipurush', sparked a controversy when he gave a peck to Kriti Sanon on her cheek during their recent visit to Tirupati Balaji temple with a section of people on the Internet condemning the act.To know more watch the video .

Video Desk | June 8, 2023 4:48 PM IST

