Kriti Sanon praised co-star Prabhas at the Adipurush trailer launch, saying he is 'simple and pure from the heart.

Adipurush Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon, the talented Bollywood actress, is all set to mesmerize the audience with her upcoming movie Adipurush. The movie is a highly anticipated mythological drama, directed by Om Raut and based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The recently released trailer has generated a lot of buzz among fans, and Kriti Sanon's performance has been highly praised. She plays the character of Janaki, a combination of a pure, kind soul with a strong mind, which she claims to have understood in detail. Along with her, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on June 16 in theatres, and the audience cannot wait to witness this epic tale on the big screen.