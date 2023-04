Adipurush, the modern retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, directed by Om Raut, is once again embroiled in controversy. The new movie poster has been slammed for hurting religious sentiments. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Adipurush Poster sparks controversy: The upcoming movie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been embroiled in controversy once again. The film, which is a modern retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The new movie poster, which was expected to rectify previous errors, has now been slammed for hurting religious sentiments. A police complaint has been filed against the director, and fans are disappointed that their high hopes for the film's VFX and overall quality have not been met. This latest development has only added to the growing concerns and criticisms surrounding the highly anticipated film. Watch Entertainment Videos.