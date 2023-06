Actor Kriti Sanon & others celebs attends special screening of Adipurush . Watch the video .

Adipurush was set to hit the theaters in January 2023 but due to some changes, the film got postponed. The screening of Adipurush was organized on the previous day. On this occasion, the film’s lead actress Kriti Sanon also attended the event along with her family. The film’s lead actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, who played the role of Lankesh in the film, did not attend the screening. Kriti Sanon, the lead actress in the movie looked stunning in a peacock blue Anarkali costume during the screening. With few accessories, a straight hairstyle, and thick makeup, she completed her appearance. Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, the actress's parents, her younger sister Nupur Sanon, and her boyfriend Stebin Benn were all in the screening. To know more about it watch the video.