We have seen yet another day with many news floating all over the internet about the Adipurush. Movie Adipurushdirected by Om Raut which has Prabhas and kriti Sanon in the lead along with Saif Ali Khan has finally hit the big screens, it is indeed one of the big releases of the year. The movie is getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audiences all over and the movie is trending all over the internet. The film was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews, with many liking the film and some criticizing it. People's opinion is coming that the chemistry between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon was amazing and people are also surprised by Saif Ali Khan's acting of Ravana. For everyone, the film holds a separate segment.