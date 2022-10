The global star Prabhas and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Adipurush's teaser is out. Prabhas and Kriti have revealed a lot of inside details about the film. Watch the video to find out more about the movie.

Adipurush Teaser Launch Event: The global star Prabhas and Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie Adipurush's teaser is out. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the makers released the much-awaited movie teaser. Prabhas and Kriti have arrived at the teaser launch event of Adipurush along with the director, Om Raut, and producer, Bhushan Kumar. Fans have been sharing their excitement on social media, and they really liked the teaser. At the event, the actor of the film Prabhas and the actress of the movie Kriti looked simple and perfect for each other. They revealed a lot of insights and details about the film. To find out more about the movie, watch the video.