Adipurush is one of Bollywood's most talked-about films to have ever been released. The movie is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in the key roles. The movie, which was supposed to enter theatres at the beginning of this year, has generated a tonne of hype for all the right reasons. The movie is now generating news for its tickets being sold at exorbitant prices, which is a result of its stature, amazing trailer, and excellent cast. You did really hear correctly!

Prior to the premiere of the Prabhas-starring film, advance bookings have already started, and despite their exorbitant prices, certain performances—including the opening day first show—have already sold out.