Whispers are being heard that and Siddharth are the newest couple on the block. They have been spotted together at a few events and rumours suggest that they are more than good friends. On Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, Siddharth had made a post and called her 'Princess of hearts'. Now, Aditi has shared a video on Instagram that featured Siddharth. Both of them are dancing on the viral Tum Tum song. All their fans are thrilled to see them together and are already anticipating wedding announcement soon. Watch the video above. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Heeramandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and more Bollywood celebs glam up Sanjay Leela Bhansali birthday bash