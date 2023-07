At the bustling airport, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted after coming back from their vacation. The chance encounter left fans and onlookers buzzing with excitement, wondering if there was more to the story.

Bollywood heartthrobs Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were recently captured by the paparazzi at the airport, looking refreshed and rejuvenated after their vacation. The duo, who had been keeping their travel plans under wraps, left fans curious about their destination and the adventures they embarked on. At the bustling airport, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted after coming back from their vacation. The chance encounter left fans and onlookers buzzing with excitement, wondering if there was more to the story. Aditya, known for his intense performances and charismatic presence, was all smiles as he made his way through the airport terminal. Dressed in a casual yet dapper ensemble, he exuded an air of effortless charm that caught the attention of fellow travelers. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, the young and vibrant sensation of the industry, was spotted radiating her signature vivaciousness. Sporting a chic and stylish airport look, she embraced her fans' warmth with her endearing demeanor. As the two stars briefly found themselves in each other's vicinity, a heartwarming moment unfolded. A spontaneous exchange of greetings and smiles revealed their friendly camaraderie, captivating the attention of those present.