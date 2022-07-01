After Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya Roy Kapur has Gumrah lined up. It's a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. Recently, the actor spoke about the 'death of remakes' debate. Watch the video here...

starrer Rashtra Kavach Om has hit the big screens today. The movie has received a mixed response from critics. After Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya will be seen in Gumrah which is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. This year, two remakes have failed to make a mark at the box office, and there was a debate on social media that it’s a death of remakes. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Aditya and he spoke to us about Gumrah and shared his views on the 'death of remakes' debate.