Aditya Roy Kapur OPENS up about Thadam remake; shares his views on 'death of remakes' debate [Watch Exclusive Video]

After Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya Roy Kapur has Gumrah lined up. It's a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. Recently, the actor spoke about the 'death of remakes' debate. Watch the video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    July 1, 2022 8:39 PM IST

Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om has hit the big screens today. The movie has received a mixed response from critics. After Rashtra Kavach Om, Aditya will be seen in Gumrah which is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam. This year, two remakes have failed to make a mark at the box office, and there was a debate on social media that it’s a death of remakes. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with Aditya and he spoke to us about Gumrah and shared his views on the 'death of remakes' debate.

