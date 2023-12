Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, and several other prominent personalities attended a special screening of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. ...

Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, and several other prominent personalities attended a special screening of the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The star-studded event was filled with excitement and anticipation as everyone gathered to support the film. Aditya Roy Kapur's presence added an extra spark to the evening, capturing the attention of the audience. Alongside him, Orry and other notable figures from the industry were also in attendance, making it a star-studded affair. The screening created a buzz among fans and industry insiders, who eagerly awaited the film's release. It's always exciting to see such talented individuals come together to celebrate and appreciate the art of cinema. With their support and presence, the special screening of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' became a memorable event, leaving everyone excited for the film's release. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities and fans coming together to celebrate the much-anticipated film. The casual yet fashionable style of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi left everyone in awe, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense and effortless charm.