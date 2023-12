Aditya Roy Kapur stole the show at the film screening of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' as he showed his unwavering ...

Aditya Roy Kapur stole the show at the film screening of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' as he showed his unwavering support for his rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday. Dressed in a casual yet stylish ensemble, Aditya's infectious smile and occasional blushes made hearts flutter. His presence added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the event, leaving everyone curious about their relationship status. Aditya's effortless charm and genuine support for Ananya showcased their strong bond, further fueling speculation about their alleged romance. Fans couldn't help but admire his down-to-earth nature and the way he effortlessly stole the spotlight while still allowing Ananya to shine. With each appearance together, Aditya and Ananya continue to captivate the audience's attention, leaving us eagerly awaiting their next public outing. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Zoya Akhtar-directorial `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan`, the makers organized a special screening in Mumbai. Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, amid others turned up for the glittery event. Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav-starrer `Kho Gaye Hum Kahan` is slated for a December 26 release.