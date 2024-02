Adnan Sami has been quite open about his weight loss journey in the past, so it's natural that people are surprised to see the change. Watch the video to know more.

Adnan Sami is a renowned singer, musician, and composer. He was born in London, England, and later became a naturalized Indian citizen. Adnan Sami is known for his soulful voice and has given us some amazing songs like "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" and "Tera Chehra." He has also composed music for several Bollywood films. Adnan Sami's talent and versatility have earned him a huge fan base.Adnan Sami has been quite open about his weight loss journey in the past, so it's natural that people are surprised to see the change. Watch the video to know more.