Ae Watan Mere Watan actress Sara Ali Khan speaks about learning to deal failures in the most hardest way possible as she gets exclusively candid with BollywoodLife.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented actresses in B Town, she has proved her versatility with every film, but there have been times when things didn't work in her favour. The actress records how 2018 was the best year for her as after the release of Kedarnath she got immense love which she never imagined. But there was a time when she was brought down overnight, the actress recalls in an exclusive interview about how badly she was treated during her failures and she has learned how to deal with the hard way. But now she balances with utmost self-love as there was a lot of self-doubt that was created. Sara is right now gearing for Ae Watan Mere Watan and is damn confident about the project. She will also be seen in Murder Mubarak.