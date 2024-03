Ae Watan Mere Watan actress Sara Ali Khan explains why the OTT release pressure is even higher compared to the box office for an actor in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Sara Ali Khan who is winning hearts for her performance in Murder Mubarak, is all set for another film Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT, and ahead of the release we met the diva and spoke largely about everything that is going on around her professional life. We quizzed Sara if OTT releases lesser downs the box office pressure, to which she said,"If you talk about just pressure, when I go watch a movie even if it is an average movie, I already have made an effort to reach the theatre so might as well watch the film. But at home, whether it is Murder Mubarak or Ae Watan Mere Watan, you can switch it off, so as an actor, the pressure is much harder, because I have to make sure every frame of mine makes an impact and you do not pause it and go away or switch it off and go in the bad scenario, so I feel the pressure is more."