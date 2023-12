Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted with her son, where her look was a sight to behold. The actress ...

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently spotted with her son, where her look was a sight to behold. The actress was seen spending quality time with her son Arhaan and pet dog. The actress was looking very hot in a dark green dress while Arhaan was wearing a red T-shirt. Let us tell you that Arhaan Khan was spotted at his father Arbaaz Khan's second wedding last night. Arbaaz has recently performed his second marriage in which many famous faces of Bollywood were seen and the video and photo of the marriage are going viral on social media. For more information please watch the video.