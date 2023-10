The actress was looking quite distraught at the airport. Fatigue was clearly visible on the actress's face. Let us tell you that many Indians are still stranded in Israel. For more information please watch the video

Nushrratt Bharuccha: A war-like situation has arisen between Israel and Hamas. In such a situation, news was coming that actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was also stuck in Israel and her team was not able to contact her. Well, after hearing this there was chaos in India also. Well recently Nushratt Bharuccha was spotted at Mumbai airport. The actress has been brought safely to India. There was a queue of people at the airport to see her. The actress was looking quite distraught at the airport. Fatigue was clearly visible on the actress's face. Let us tell you that many Indians are still stranded in Israel. For more information please watch the video