View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@guruchoudhary)

recently shared a video of enjoying a song with her newborn baby Lianna Chaudhary and was massively trolled as the netizens felt she isn't holding her baby correctly. Amid all the trolling Gourmet Chaudhary shared a video of him enjoying a soft dance with his daughter. There is tons of reaction to the video and people are showering LOVE on the father and daughter. However few are happy that at least Gurmeet is holding the baby correctly unlike Debina. Well, all we can say is they are parents and they know what's best for their child. No? Also Read - Rashami Desai incurs SCARY INJURY on sets of The Khatra Khatra Show; questions paps, 'Kaise halat mein photo le rahe ho?' – watch video

Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora's mom warns her about Munawar Faruqui; says, 'Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh'