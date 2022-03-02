After ex-wife Samantha, Naga Chaitanya is all geared up for his OTT debut with upcoming web series Dootha, Deets Inside - Watch

videos

After south actress Samantha and Ram Charan, superstar and heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is also ready to seen on OTT platforms. Yes ! You heard that right. The actor is all geared up for his OTT debut with filmmaker Vikram Kumar's upcoming series Dootha. He hinted at the shooting for Dootha through a social media post.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 2, 2022 7:33 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya Debut: OTT platforms have become a new trend these days. The success of OTT platforms during the pandemic era has made a lot of actors step into OTT platforms. Many Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla have turned towards OTT platforms. And now we see a lot of South actors also who are prepping up for their digital debut as well. After south actress Samantha, superstar and heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is also ready to seen on OTT platforms. Yes ! You heard that right. The actor is all geared up for his OTT debut with filmmaker Vikram Kumar's upcoming series Dootha. He hinted at the shooting for Dootha through a social media post. To know about all other details on Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut, do watch this video.

