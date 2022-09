View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

and are two of the most loved actors of Indian cinema. Apart from their films, fans also love how the two are secular and celebrate every festival with great fervor. Now, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, the two shared glimpses of their celebrations and fans haven't stopped praising them ever since. First it was Shah Rukh, who shared a picture of his beautiful Ganapati idol and shared that the Lord was welcomed by his little one AbRam and him and also shared the learning, 'through hard work, perseverance and faith in God, you can live your dreams. Later the same day, Salman Khan visited his sister Arpita Khan's home for Ganesh darshan and then shared a video of him doing the Aarti. Fans have been calling them 'secular', 'pride of India' and stars who prove that God is one. Check out the video and celebrate the festive spirit. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa in his house; fans call him, 'Secular Indian'