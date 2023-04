After oxygen mask, Anil Kapoor works out shirtless in minus 110 degrees; watch video

Anil Kapoor has recently shared some videos while doing workouts on his social media, in which he is seen working out in minus 110 degrees. While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption ' naughty at 40 ka time gya, it's time to be sexy at 60 '. Do watch the video for more information.

Video Desk | April 9, 2023 8:02 PM IST