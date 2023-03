Shraddha Kapoor has recently discussed her upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and her character in an interview says 'after the success of Pathaan, this film will be a hit'. Watch Entertainment videos.

Shraddha Kapoor on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor has recently discussed her upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and her character in an interview. The actress expressed her admiration for her character's confident and assertive personality, stating that she enjoyed playing someone who takes charge and expresses herself without hesitation. Kapoor also expressed her excitement for the movie's release, claiming that it would be a hit after the success of Pathaan. Her comments suggest that her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will showcase a strong female lead, representing the shift towards more empowered female characters in Bollywood cinema. Watch Entertainment Videos.